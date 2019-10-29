Back in Time

Don't be fooled by the horse or the attire, this Back in Time photo is not from the wild west but from the late 1980s to early 90s. Though we aren't exactly sure of the details, this picture from The Messenger's archives shows Hopkins County School Board receptionist Linda Hibbs receiving a mail delivery from Larry Ayers via horseback. If you remember the occasion, please email Jon Garrett with the details at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

