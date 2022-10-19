Old 41 Entertainment will showcase community talents, then plans to make the audience laugh until they cry on Saturday.
They will have two shows back-to-back at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, both for the community to bring their families to enjoy.
Kristy Catlett, a founding member of Old 41, said they will start Saturday with a Gospel Talent Explosion to highlight local talent.
“We want anyone to participate, but the talent has to be something clean or gospel related,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t participate if they don’t go to church.”
The show starts at 1 p.m., and she said they have a poet, singing, a mime, and dance routines performing. There is a cash prize of $150 for first place and $50 for second place.
Anyone interested in showing off their talent should call 812-226-0225 by Thursday in order to enter the contest.
Catlett said this show idea came about when several people said they were concerned about the language during shows.
“We wanted to do something that wouldn’t limit anybody, and they could bring the whole family,” she said.
The entire day is family-oriented, Catlett added.
The second show of the day is the Laugh Til U Cry Comedy Show. The host will be Dwayne Cobb with Sis Pearlie as the opening act, and will feature Robert Day and Steven G.
Steven G has been doing comedy for over three decades and has earned the nickname “The Room Ripper.” He has appeared on TV shows like BET Comic View and Showtime at the Apollo.
Robert “Sweaty Hands” Day has been making people laugh for over two and a half decades. He has performed alongside well-known comedians such as Eddie Griffin, Luenel, and Cedric The Entertainer. He has also performed on BET’s Coast to Coast, Comic View, and Russell Simmons’ DEF Comedy Jam.
Latausha Western, known professionally as Sis Pearlie, is a local Hopkins County native. She has developed a fan base by appearing at multiple church and social events in the area. Her act is described as a truth teller whit a quick wit. She has a hilarious sense of humor and is always willing t share her opinions.
Dwayne Cobb is an actor and comedian who started his career in 2010 at Fed Ups Open Mic Night. He describes his act as telling it like it is humor. Cobb has a monthly Laugh Out Lounge comedy show that has been running since 2010 and is the host of the reality competition “Words.” He has worked with comedians like Jay Anthony Brown, Tracy Morgan, Rickey Smiley, Michael Colyar, Marcus Combs, and more.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $35 for VIP seating. For more information, call 812-226-0225.
