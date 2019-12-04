These three men were pictured after starting their careers with the Madisonville Police Department in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. Pictured are, from left to right, Scott Troutman, Mark Conrad and Jeff Jewell. The Messenger's runs a daily "Back in Time" photo in each edition of its publication.
