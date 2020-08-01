Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hopkins County on Friday, which brings the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 388.
Eleven more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the total number of recovered cases to 303.
A total of 34 citizens in Hopkins County have died as a result of coronavirus, and there are approximately 51 active cases in Hopkins County at this time.
The Hopkins County Health Department has released a health advisory for positive-testing citizens on their Facebook page about how they can prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to the health department, positive-testing individuals should remain in their homes at all times with the exception of seeking medical attention. If the positive-testing citizen shares a home with other people, they should try to self-isolate in a separate room with access to their own bathroom, if available.
If the person has to be around someone else, they should wear a facial covering, according to the health department’s advisory.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include “fever, cough or shortness of breath” but can include additional symptoms, according to the health department. The infected individual should monitor their symptoms and contact 9-1-1 if they experience the following: trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, bluish lips or face or an inability to wake up or stay awake.
For additional information related to the Hopkins County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the health department’s website at https://www.hopkinscohealthdept.com.
