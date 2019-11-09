Earlington Mayor Phil Hunt calls it the "best-kept secret in Hopkins County." And it's waiting in plain sight for drivers taking U.S. 41 south from Madisonville.
Loch Mary Reservoir tempts people to stop and enjoy the scenery for a day or a weekend. But the lake must be kept in line -- and that had Hunt and a city work crew busy this past week.
A 27-foot-high earthen dam is on the north side of the lake. Some people might use it for walking or ATV riding on top. Public Works Superintendent Mark Pharris says other creatures want to make the underside their home -- such as snakes and rodents.
"It's not at risk of a breach," Pharris said. Yet the 95-year-old dam is considered a "high hazard" by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
The commonwealth defines a high hazard dam as one where "failure may cause loss of life or serious damage to
see dam/page a4
houses, industrial or commercial buildings, important public utilities, main highways or major railroads."
In Loch Mary's case, water from the reservoir could pour down into a valley near downtown Earlington that some people call "The Bottoms." State inspectors last reviewed the dam in March 2018, and declared it in "poor or unsatisfactory condition" because the safety of residents downstream was threatened.
Since high hazard dams are inspected every two years, Earlington is acting now to prepare for next spring. Pharris said nine yards of concrete were installed this week to fill the holes that animals created.
The Army Corps of Engineers counts 19 dams in Hopkins County. The corps says 91% of them have "high hazard potential." The city of Earlington owns two other ones along Stewart Creek.
Madisonville has its own high hazard dam at Peewee Lake. Another at Nortonville Lake is owned by the City of Nortonville. But a high hazard dam at Mortons Gap Reservoir is owned by the commonwealth. Several others with that rating are privately owned.
"This dam doesn't bring in any money," Pharris said.
As Earlington's population ages, homestead exemptions can reduce the property tax money available to make repairs.
Hunt estimated the work this week cost Earlington about $2,000. But the mayor said he'd be willing to work on it, even if the state didn't require it. He likes the 135-acre Loch Mary recreational area that much.
"It's the jewel of Earlington," Hunt said.
