In a year unlike any other, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce looked to be operating like a well-oiled machine as staff prepared for the annual Golf Classic on Friday at Madisonville Country Club.
“No one anticipated that this particular classic would be this popular,” said Libby Spencer, chamber president. “We are sold out. We have 36 teams, which is really exciting.”
The maximum number was determined by the number of golf carts available and socially distancing guidelines.
“We will be following all masking and social distancing guidelines,” said Spencer. “We did work with the health department on our plan to make sure that everybody was safe.”
Some changes this year will include avoiding the typical large gathering before play begins.
As the golfers set out for the 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts, where all the golfers start on a different hole, they will get a box lunch to take on the cart so no one is gathering to eat meals. Snack bags will also be distributed, said Spencer.
Spencer said they will be wiping down the golf carts between the 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tee times. There will also be hand sanitizer stations and masks available.
Spencer said Baptist Health will be promoting breast cancer awareness through the selling of masks at the outing.
“We are banning together to have breast cancer awareness masks, so you can purchase those,” said Spencer.
They have also asked their sponsors to make videos for the welcome to cut down on the number of people gathering. Spencer said that may be something they continue to incorporate in future years.
“We are always accepting sponsors, we don’t have any hole sponsors left, but we are always looking for ways to add value to our members and the event,” said Spencer. “We do have opportunities if there is a brand or something you are trying to get out to at least 150 golfers and leaders in our community.”
The golf tourney is important for the community because it is a great way to market the chamber members, come together to network and raise money, she said.
“It does raise money for our mission, and we are an advocate for business and our community. It is a great way for us to increase member benefits by raising more money,” said Spencer. “Something that was really important to me coming in, because my husband and I are business owners and we are members of the chamber, we wanted to see more value for our members. So it is this type of event that helps fund new opportunities.”
The chamber is about to launch their own 401(k) plan and they recently launched Blue Mind Health, a concierge health care service, she said.
One upcoming event Spencer highlighted was the Farm City Appreciation on Monday, Oct. 27 at the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center and Farmers Market at Mahr Park Arboretum.
“That is our opportunity to recognize farm of the year as well as all those involved in the agriculture industry,” said Spencer. “They are really important to the fabric of our community, and it is a great opportunity for the chamber and the extension service to collaborate.”
The Holiday Open House will be held on Nov. 6-7. The two-day event provides an opportunity to band together and bring business to some of the smaller brick and mortar establishments that may have seen a dip in sales because of COVID-19.
The Evening of the Stores event that usually happens in February may be subject to change due to COVID-19.
“We are going to send a survey out to our members to see if we want to do that virtually, or if we want to move it to the spring,” she said.
The pandemic has given the chamber a chance to stop and look at what they want to do as an organization, she said.
“We have 450 members, and we need to add value to them. So we are focusing on what we can do to make sure they have what they need to operate,” said Spencer. “To look at the needs of our community and see how the chamber can step in.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, the chamber and the City of Madisonville partnered together to purchase masks for the businesses in the city and selling them at cost. Masks are still available for purchase, said Spencer.
