During the last regular meeting of the year, the Hanson City Commission had a full agenda Monday night.
The first item on the agenda was hearing the second reading of the amendment to the ordinance provisions section.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 2:55 am
Casey Pearson, the Hanson City Clerk, said anyone proposing a change in district regulations or district boundaries will need to pay $100 to cover the cost of the procedure, and it would not be refunded if the change was not approved.
The commission approved the amendment unanimously.
They also heard the first reading to amend the water connection charges. The commission discussed this change at the last meeting. It would allow a $100 assessment fee for any water and wastewater inspections.
The second reading will be announced by the City of Hanson at least 24 hours before the reading, but no date was announced at the time of writing.
During the meeting, the commission approved advertising a bid for phase one of the Compton Road and Livingston Road water line materials.
Felicia Greer, a commission member, said it is something they have to do to receive PADD money.
During the meeting, Mayor Jim Epley brought up finding better fencing to go around the pump station.
“We have covered it with a netting type stuff, but it is only good for two or three years, and it falls down,” he said.
They would like to get the fencing up before the start of the new school year to help hide the station and help keep the kids away from it. The commission decided to do more research into fencing and prices before deciding since they have until spring 2023 to order materials.
Lastly, Epley brought it to the commission’s attention that the new sewer building roof needs insulation.
He got a quote from someone who can put 1 ½ thick foam insulation on the roof, which will be all the insulation the building needs, for $7,743.68.
“He can get to it within two-three weeks,” said Epley. “It will seal any leaks we have in the building. I think it is a good price to have the whole ceiling done.”
The commission approved the cost to have the building insulated.
In other news, the commission:
approved a $150 Christmas bonus to all Hanson City employees.
approved a bid for a small red trailer for $230, the sale of the surplussed F150 truck for $3,500 and a credit of $1,000 for a snow plow.
