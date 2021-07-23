Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Jessica Settle, 31, of Manitou, was charged Wednesday with improper equipment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Melissa Barber, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Tabitha Dawson, of Eminence, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and served a warrant for flagrant non-support.
Lance White, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in marijuana, improper display of registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Blanton, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Joseph Eli, 53, of Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
John Blue, no age provided, of Sebree, was charged Wednesday with theft by deception.
Richard Matthews, 63, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with trafficking in marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.