Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
Margaret Ann Hicks, 31, of Silver Springs, Florida, was charged Wednesday with failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of legendary drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Raye Geary, 59, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of synthetic drugs, drug paraphernalia and inadequate silencer (muffler).
Carl Winebarger, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating a vehicle under the influence of controlled substance.
Kayla Klein, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Stefen Murphy, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating a vehicle under the influence of controlled substance.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
James Stewart , 28, of Cadiz, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Tommy Simms, 36, of Nebo, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance.
Margaret Moore, 38, of Earlington, was charged Monday with theft by deception.
Janet Carter, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with operating on a suspended license and fugitive from another state.
Kimberly Belt, 31, of Nebo, was charged Tuesday with theft by deception, first-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuan, tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication and fourth-degree assault.
Heath Baldwin, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
Douglas Reno, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with theft by deception.
Gregory Workman, 50, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
