Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order of mandatory face masks in public remains in effect regardless of controversy across the state, and the Hopkins County Health Department will investigate and issue citations for instances of non-compliance.
The local health department has set up a hotline designed for citizens to report non-compliant businesses, and employees and related agencies will give in-person citations to individuals in public who are not wearing facial covering.
Repeated non-compliance by individuals and businesses will result in fines, according to the department’s director, Denise Beach.
Fourteen new cases were been confirmed in Hopkins County over the weekend, increasing the total number of cases to 306. The amount of recovered cases has increased by one to 209. Coronavirus-related deaths remain at 34.
Two hundred and seventy-seven new cases were reported yesterday across the commonwealth, increasing the total number of citizens who have tested positive to 19,653.
Beshear’s office reported four additional deaths on Monday, bringing the total count to 629 people in the state who have died from coronavirus complications in total.
Beshear issued an executive order that mandates citizens to wear facial coverings in public for the next 30 days with July 10 as the start date. His executive order requires citizens to wear facial covering in any inside and outdoor area where proper social distancing measures are not feasible. Some institutions specifically listed in the order include retail and grocery stores, pharmacies, hair and nail salons, child care facilities, restaurants or bars and health care settings.
Several exemptions for those unable to safely wear masks in public, such as children aged 5 or younger and any person with a disability or a physical or mental impairment, are listed in Beshear’s order.
The executive order has received pushback from many officials across the state.
In early July, Boone County Circuit Judge Richard Brueggeman issued a temporary restraining order against several of Beshear’s executive orders, including the capacity limit of crowds in public spaces and child care facilities.
Hours before the Governor released the order mandating masks in public, Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett also signed a temporary restraining order against Beshear that limits the governor’s ability to sign future executive orders related to the pandemic response without specific details on the order’s necessity.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he supports wearing masks but Beshear’s office has failed by not including input from other state lawmakers before issuing the order.
Cameron filed a motion on Friday for a judicial decision on whether Beshear’s mask mandate is legal or violates Privett’s restraining order.
Beshear’s office has called such moves “dangerous” to public health and are prepared to fight to overturn the orders in court.
Yesterday, Judge Glenn Acree from the Kentucky Court of Appeals declined to overturn the restraining orders by Boone and Scott County judges. Beshear’s request to block the orders will now go to a three-judge panel of the court of appeals.
Despite controversy, the executive order remains in place.
Law enforcement agencies are not tasked with enforcing the executive order, Beshear said.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson echoed Beshear’s words on Saturday with a post written on the Hopkins County KY Sheriff Office’s Facebook page.
“We will not be citing or arresting individuals or businesses in relation to masks,” Sanderson wrote in the post. “Please do not call 911 to report mask violations. 911 is for emergencies.”
Businesses are permitted to refuse service to patrons who will not comply with the executive order.
If a patron does not comply with a business’s mask policy and will not leave the premises, they can be charged with trespassing. Law enforcement will respond to calls of trespassing, Sanderson said.
Local health departments and the Kentucky Labor Cabinet are responsible for the order’s enforcement, according to Beshear.
The first offense will be a warning to the individual or business, according to Beach. The second offense will result in a $50 fine, and a third offense is $75. Any offense after that will be $100 per each instance.
Repeated offenses committed by a business can result in an order from the health department requiring its immediate closure, Beach said.
Beach advises Hopkins County citizens to continue practicing approved health recommendations, which includes frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer usage, social distancing measures and wearing facial covering in public.
According to Beach, facial covering is an important method in preserving one’s own safety as well as the health of the people surrounding them.
“Even if you’re not high-risk, somebody else may be — there may be elderly parents at home; they may have a child with a serious condition — and you may be bringing (COVID-19) to them and they may be taking it home,” Beach said. “Just be thoughtful to others and try to wear your mask and just try to comply for the next 30 days.”
The executive order expires on Saturday, August 8 but is subject to renewal.
To report a business with multiple patrons in non-compliance with the executive order, you are asked to leave a message for the health department at 270-821-5242 ext. 258.
