Democratic state Rep. Charles Booker thinks Kentucky is ready to make history if he enters the 2020 U.S. Senate race to take on Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
The 34-year-old freshman legislator confirmed speculation that he is considering giving up his seat in the General Assembly to make a run in next year's primary election.
"I'm evaluating the best way I can have an impact for Kentucky in 2020," Booker, of Louisville, said in an interview with the Courier Journal. "This is something I am taking very seriously, and something my family and I are making sure is a decision that is mindful of the responsibility I have now."
Asked if the Democratic Party is ready to nominate and if the Bluegrass State is ready to elect an African American to the Senate, Booker said the commonwealth deserves an opportunity to decide.
"I've never been afraid of a fight, and so negative attacks don't concern me," he said. "I'm privileged to be in the state legislature, and short of being a father, it's been the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life."
Booker, whose district stretches from predominately black neighborhoods in western Louisville through downtown and into white suburban areas, is one of many names that have emerged as possible contenders for the Democratic nomination since former Marine Amy McGrath's rocky rollout last week.
McGrath started the campaign by telling MSNBC hosts that McConnell hadn't done enough to help President Donald Trump keep his pledge to "drain the swamp" in Washington.
The former fighter pilot then infuriated progressive voters and groups across the country when she told the Courier Journal she would have voted to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Hours later, McGrath backpedaled and said she would have, in fact, not voted to confirm Kavanaugh to the high court.
Booker said McGrath's stumbles haven't played a role in his decision making, and denied rumors that he has been approached by state or national party figures.
"I join a lot of folks across Kentucky with concerns about some of the messaging that was communicated in that rollout, but my decision has nothing to do with that," he said.
But many took one of Booker's recent tweets as a jab at McGrath for suggesting that McConnell hadn't done enough to help the president.
"The only thing Donald Trump has done for Kentucky is lie, further destabilize industries, and exploit fear," Booker tweeted on July 9, the day of McGrath's announcement. "McConnell hasn't blocked him, he has coddled him. He has pacified him to our detriment. He has turned a calamity into sustained threat to democracy. Period."
Other potential Democrats who might join McGrath in the 2020 contest are Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones and Kentucky House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins.
Health care professional Steve Cox, of Madisonville, has also declared for the 2020 Democratic primary.
Paducah crews aid in Barry recovery
By David Zoeller
The Paducah Sun
Paducah is well represented in relief efforts in Louisiana in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Barry and the torrential rains that accompanied its arrival over the weekend.
Although Barry was downgraded to a tropical depression from a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, much of Louisiana and Mississippi were under flash flood watches Monday, along with parts of Arkansas, eastern Texas, western Tennessee and southeastern Missouri, the Associated Press reported.
The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Paducah was deployed last Tuesday to assist with what was initially called Hurricane Barry response efforts, first to Covington, Louisiana, and then to Houma, Louisiana.
The unit continues to stand by, helping rescue residents and pets from their homes affected by high water, according to Lt. Terri Ann Parris of the Paducah unit.
The Paducah crew will be deployed "as long as they are needed," according to Parris.
Since 2016, the MSU Paducah shallow water response team has been deployed in response to five hurricanes. In June, the team assisted during a high water event in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
Andrea Underwood, director of human resources and community relations, said a six-member crew from Paducah Power System left Friday for Plaquemine, Louisiana, located south of Baton Rogue.
Initially, it looked like the PPS crew would be returning soon after spending the weekend helping restore power to Plaquemine City Light & Water customers, Underwood said.
"Word is they will probably hang onto our guys in Louisiana a few more days," she said Monday. "They have some system updates they could use help with while we're there, so we'll help with that before leaving town."
Because the area it was in escaped major storm damage, the local utility crew was able to start working right after the storm passed, according to Underwood.
"We know what it's like to need the help, so whenever we get the call we always try to help when we can," she said. "Our first move is to always assess our own situation to make sure that we can spare folks. And, if we can, we try to help.
"We help where we're needed ... and when we're done, we come home."
Attorneys general in Kentucky and Virginia fight to get Blackjewel miners paid
From Kentucky Press News Service
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear and Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring have jointly asked for "the immediate payment" of all wages owed to Blackjewel employees.
In their joint request to the Office of the United States Trustee, the attorneys general cite the serious and ongoing financial harm experienced by miners in Kentucky and Virginia following Blackjewel's "haphazard" bankruptcy, according to a news release from Beshear's office.
Approximately 600 Kentucky workers and 480 Virginia workers have reportedly missed their paychecks after Blackjewel unexpectedly filed for bankruptcy July 1.
"The failure of Blackjewel to prepare for bankruptcy has created unnecessary chaos for our miners and their families - the uncertainty they have had to face is wrong and it must end," Beshear said in the release. "My office is using all our powers to seek answers to the complaints we have received regarding clawed back paychecks, bounced checks and child support issues. Now, we are taking action and urging immediate payment to our miners. No Kentuckian should be treated this way for putting in an honest day's work."
"It is absolutely outrageous that hundreds of Virginia workers are being forced to overdraft their bank accounts and scramble to make ends meet because Blackjewel couldn't get its act together," said Attorney General Herring. "Even more egregious than the missed paychecks are the reports that some employees actually had their wages taken back out after the money had shown up in their accounts. These workers deserve the wages they earned and I'm going to use every tool at my disposal to make sure they get paid. The company should also take care of any negative consequences caused by their recklessness, like overdrafts or late fees."
The attorneys general make it clear that Blackjewel's actions will have a significant impact on individual workers and their families, as well as the region as a whole, writing that "as a result of the bounced paychecks, many of the Virginia and Kentucky workers mistakenly overdrew their bank accounts. These workers and their families have been left without funds to meet mortgages, pay utility bills and purchase even basic living necessities. The negative impact only begins with the workers and their families. The failure to pay workers' wages has rippled through the regional economies, shortchanging area merchants, service providers and other laborers."
Attorney General Beshear and Attorney General Herring also ask the Office of the United States Trustee to do all it can to ensure that all employees receive the money they are owed, not just those employees who may eventually be called back to work as part of a smaller workforce.
State updates proposed tattoo regulations after uproar from public
from Kentucky Press News Service
FRANKFORT -- The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has filed an updated proposed administrative regulation, outlining requirements for tattoo studios in Kentucky.
In the process of drafting the regulation, the cabinet received more than 600 public comments. This input helped to inform the decision-making process and ensure the regulation was appropriate for modern industry standards.
After further analysis, the Cabinet chose not to move forward with the portion of the proposal that prohibited tattooing over scarred skin.
The intent of the language prohibiting the tattooing of skin that is scarred should have been to prohibit the tattooing of freshly scarred skin. However, that part was left out of the filed version of this administrative regulation. The Cabinet agrees there is a lack of available evidence to support this prohibition.
"We truly appreciate the valuable input from the public in the regulation review process," Dr. Jeff Howard, Commissioner of Kentucky's Department of Public Health, said in a state news release. "Based on comments received, we elected to remove the language relating to scar tissue."
Under the new rules, a person registering as a tattoo artist will have to complete a blood-borne pathogen training. The Cabinet has also updated the disinfectant and equipment sterilization process.
The registration process for a tattoo studio is outlined in the regulation, with increased fees to offset the inspection cost.
Finally, the new regulation will require a notarized statement of parental consent for a minor seeking a tattoo without a parent or legal guardian present.
The cabinet has filed the updated regulation with the Legislative Research Commission. The amendment will be on the agenda at the Administrative Regulation Review subcommittee meeting in August.
