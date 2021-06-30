Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Ja’Leslee Nance, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no registration plates and failure to produce an insurance card.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Keyla Foster, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
Jovawn Steeples, 27, of Earlington, was charged Monday with no tail lamps and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Samantha Chapman, 35, of Central City, was charged Monday with third-degree criminal trespass.
Michael Crawford, 34, of Duluth, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Michael Shadwick, 39, of Sebree, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Bradley McClain, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Damian Adams, 31, of Boonville, Indiana, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
