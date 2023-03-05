For the second time in less than a month, authorities in Hopkins County have arrested a suspect on murder charges, this time after they say a Webster County man shot and killed a Madisonville man on Friday night near Providence.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call at 7:17 p.m. on Friday that an adult man had been killed on Barnhill Road in rural Hopkins County. Deputies and the Hopkins County Coroner were dispatched to that location, where they discovered the body of Lonnell Holloway, 19 of Madisonville.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.