The Hopkins County School District will transition back to its traditional summer meal program on Monday, June 22 after the approximately three months of extended services in response to COVID-19.
Meal delivery by Hopkins County schools will continue until June 19. In partnership with the school district, the Hopkins County Family YMCA has begun building its mobile routes to prepare for its implementation on June 22.
Meals will still be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays. Beginning on June 22, meals may be picked up at the following locations: Earlington Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, James Madison Middle School, Pride Elementary, Southside Elementary and Christian Food Bank.
Each serving will still include two meals: lunch for that day and breakfast the following morning. Breakfast includes milk or juice, fruit and an item such as a donut or Pop-Tart. Lunch has five components: milk, fruit, vegetable, grain item, and meat or meat alternative.
The adjustment is part of Hopkins County schools’ plan to phase out its extended food services to give a reprieve to staff in preparation for classes returning in August, according to Assistant Supt. Amy Smith.
“When the school year begins, there are still so many unknowns,” Smith said. “We don’t have all the answers right at this time and so we don’t know what we’re facing yet with all of that. We’re all going to need to be rested and ready to go when that time comes.”
The use of school areas for the meal program will reduce from four kitchens to one, according to Director of Child Nutrition Lisa Marsh. This move is intended to give staff personnel adequate time to clean and sanitize the areas before the 2020-2021 school year begins.
At the peak of use, the extended services within the program caused “over 12,000 lunches and 12,000 breakfasts” to be served per week, according to Marsh. With the transition back to the traditional program, Marsh anticipates the number of lunches and breakfasts to be approximately 6,000 each week.
Because COVID-19 is still an ongoing concern, the school district is maintaining health and safety recommendations. A multitude of coolers are used to keep meals fresh throughout the day. During food preparation, service workers wear face masks, gloves, hair nets and aprons. Commonly used items are routinely sanitized.
The Hopkins County Family YMCA is looking forward to continuing its partnership with the school district, according to Michelle Hale, the outreach coordinator for Hopkins County Family YMCA.
Hale has been contacting potential drivers for the mobile routes, where meal-carrying vehicles will stop at its usual locations.
“We’re just revamping ourselves and getting ready to go again,” Hale said. “We’re doing our best to make sure that by the 22nd we’re prepared to take off and nobody misses out.”
The Y’s mobile route will also continue to serve Dawson Springs Independent Schools since the school system’s conclusion of their own summer meal program in May. The mobile route in Dawson Springs is primarily operated by Jason Hale, who is a full-time custodian in the independent schools.
In Dawson Springs, the Y’s mobile routes are at Clarkdale from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m., Dawson Park from 2:55 to 3:10 p.m., Belmont from 3:15 to 3:30 p.m., Rosedale from 3:35 to 3:50 p.m. and at Dawson Springs Schools in front of Hard Work Cafe from 4 to 5 p.m, according to a tweet from Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Leonard Whalen.
With the meal program’s return to normalcy this summer, Smith said she wanted to stress the school district’s commitment to figuring out the “new normal” for the upcoming school year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are now going to prepare for ‘What does that mean normal look like with us?’ even in our meal program. So we’re phasing into that just to support our community still but just in a different way,” Smith said.
Marsh expressed gratitude to employees that have worked during the meal program’s extended services.
“It’s extraordinary what Board of Education employees have been able to do from every department. They have pulled off their teacher hat, or their CIA hat or their bus driver hat, in order to pool together to make this happen,” Marsh said. “When we come back — however that’s going to look — in whatever department you work, there’s certainly a new respect and admiration for what we do for our kids.”
