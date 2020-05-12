Schools across Hopkins County changed their marquees Monday and replaced the signage with banners to honor the graduating class of 2020 as “Spirit Week” officially kicked off.
During a typical school year, graduates who had previously attended Southside Elementary would visit their old stomping grounds for a senior walk, which is a march down the hallways in caps and gowns while “Pomp and Circumstance” plays and they high-five the younger generation.
The visits to their former schools has become a right of passage for graduating seniors across the county in recent years.
Principal Millie Seiber said the senior walk is a big deal for both the graduates, but also the kids at the school.
“We knew we couldn’t do that this year, so we wanted to do something to honor them,” she said.
Seiber said they contacted Hopkins County Central High School and the Academy and made a list of graduating seniors. Faculty and staff then created handcrafted signs with each senior’s name on it and placed them on Southside’s lawn.
“A lot of our teachers and staff had those students when they were here,” she said. “That was my first year as principal, this group was in fifth grade, so they’re special to me.”
Even though Seiber knows the gesture isn’t as grand as the senior walk, she still wanted to make sure graduates knew the school was thinking about them.
“We just want to make sure that they know we’re proud of them, and we recognize their accomplishments,” she said. “It’s just an honor to be able to do something for them since we couldn’t do our senior walk.”
By Monday afternoon, several graduates from Central came by to look at their signs.
“It’s not walking the halls, but it’s something,” said senior Avery Whitehair. “It’s not the experience that we expected, and not what the generations before us got, but it’s different.”
Another senior, Collin Rodgers, said because of COVID-19, schools have made the best of a rough situation.
“I appreciate it for sure,” he said. “They’re still doing their best to do something for us.”
Throughout this week, Hopkins County will continue to honor its seniors in several ways. Yesterday was senior send-off, with signs
and marquees.
Today is school spirit day, and people are encouraged to wear the colors of their favorite Hopkins County School. Wednesday is a virtual baccalaureate — people will be able to listen to an inspirational message for the graduates. A virtual awards night will take place on Thursday.
The week will end with a senior celebration on Friday — an online celebration of the district’s seniors and their time in high school. Each high school’s social media accounts will share links to the virtual programs.
In addition to the Hopkins County School District’s senior week, Dawson Springs Independent School District updated the parade route and ending locations for its graduation ceremony. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 22.
Students will line their cars off KY-109. Only one vehicle per graduate is allowed in the line, unless special approval is given, according to a release from the district. Graduates will line up at 4:45 p.m. The parade will conclude in front of schools, where a staging area will be set.
The district encourages those along the parade route to stay in their vehicles and remain at an appropriate social distance from one another. If onlookers go outside their car, they are asked to wear a mask while in the presence of others.
The stage area will be broadcast live on Facebook, and there will be no area or space for onlookers near the stage or between the schools.
