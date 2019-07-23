Back in time

This gentleman looks to have his hands full with an overgrown lawn in this undated file photo from The Messenger. Rain, temperatures in the upper-90s and high humidity have had us all feeling the effects of summertime in Kentucky recently, so this photo felt appropriate. We are guessing this picture was taken in the early 1990s. If you can identify this man, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
