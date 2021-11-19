Hopkins County Schools takes their job of caring for the whole student seriously, and with the help of Big Smiles, is offering free dental care to students.
Director of Pupil Personnel Dr. April Devine said the school district entered into a contract with Big Smiles in 2020.
“We are just proud of this partnership and proud to be able to offer this to our families and our students,” she said.
Sarepta Elliott, a team lead with Big Smiles, said the office is based out of Michigan. It is a mobile dentistry unit, and they travel around western Kentucky providing full dental services to students in schools.
“It is a very rewarding job,” she said.
Devine said Big Smiles will visit all of the elementary, middle, and high schools each year. They offer cleanings, fillings, exams, fluoride treatments, x-rays, and some tooth extractions for baby teeth.
“They will provide all kinds of different services, preventative and restorative,” she said. “Beyond that, they will make recommendations and referrals to other dental sites.”
Most kids miss 2.3 days of school every year due to dental problems, said Elliott. Big Smiles takes care of every child’s dental need. They can see the kids who wouldn’t otherwise be seen.
“We do see the children whose parents have busy work schedules, and they can’t get them to the office because missing days of school is hard, and missing days of work is hard,” she said.
The program does not cost the school district or the parents anything for the service, said Devine
“It allows students who may not have insurance or have accessibility to dental care outside of the school day to see a dentist during the school day,” she said.
Devine said Angie Lester at the central office works with the Family Resource Centers at the schools to make sure everything is set up for their appointments with Big Smiles for the year.
“Each school has a designated day,” she said.
Before COVID-19 they had planned to offer appointments in the spring and fall, but could not get that up and going due to the pandemic.
“Hopefully, next year, we can get back to offering one in the fall and one in the spring,” said Devine.
For more information on Big Smiles, visit https://www.bigsmilesdental.org/.
