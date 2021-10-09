The City of Madisonville announced on their Facebook page that Halloween celebration hours will be on Oct. 31 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said one of the reasons for the hour selection was safety.
“It is based off the fact that it gets dark around 6:30 or 7 p.m., and just trying to keep all our kids safe and make sure everybody is safe as possible,” he said.
Cotton said there were no city sponsored Halloween events planned for this year.
“It is just a lot of folks want a set schedule to be done at 7 p.m.,” he said. “We have had some calls about when Halloween actually is. We understand it is on a Sunday night this year, but it has always been on Oct. 31 for many years, and we just felt like it wasn’t our place to change the date.”
Cotton said there were previous talks with the city’s tourism committee and board and county tourism about having concert events in September and October, but were decided to not move forward with the concerts due to COVID-19 numbers.
Other organizations have announced Trunk or Treat events including the Workforce Connections’ Halloween Spooktacular drive thru trunk or treat event that will be on Oct. 21 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Madisonville Community College’s Technology Campus at 150 School Avenue, according to a Facebook page.
First Christian Church will also have a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m., according to a social media post.
Brightview announced on a Facebook post they will also have a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. located at their facility on 9 East Arch Street in Madisonville.
