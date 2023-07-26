While it may not have a prominent spot on the calendar, but tomorrow is a holiday for the town of Dawson Springs, which will host the 75th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ.

Held annually on the fourth Friday in July, the BBQ is “a tradition to be proud of because it is all due to our volunteers,” said chairperson Kathy Nichols.

