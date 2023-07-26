While it may not have a prominent spot on the calendar, but tomorrow is a holiday for the town of Dawson Springs, which will host the 75th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ.
Held annually on the fourth Friday in July, the BBQ is “a tradition to be proud of because it is all due to our volunteers,” said chairperson Kathy Nichols.
2023 is a milestone for the Board of Directors of the Dawson Springs Community Center--it’s the 75th installment of the picnic and homecoming.
“I don’t know of another community of our size that has been able to host an event like this for 75 years,” Nichols continued. “With this being the 75th BBQ, it makes me wonder if Noel Wise and all the men and women involved with the first one envisioned this.”
The Dawson Springs Community Center located at 108 West Keigan St. is the sole benefactor of the BBQ.
“The BBQ pays the insurance, keeps the lights on, water running, makes repairs to the building--it’s the community center’s source of income aside from rental fees,” Nichols said.
As part of the BBQ experience, Dawsonians--past and present--enjoy lunch and a street fair.
Lunch begins at 11:00 at the community center with the BBQ being sold at that location until the street fair starts at 6:00. Pricing for the BBQ is $11 per pound, $10 for a plate lunch, $5 a sandwich, bottles of the special recipe BBQ sauce is $6 a pint, and drinks and chips are $1 each. BBQ nachos will make a third appearance on the menu this year and are $8 an order.
A drive-thru service will be operated at the community center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We will also continue the drive-thru system that was such a hit the past three years,” Nichols said. “You can order BBQ by the pound, plate, or sandwich, buy bottles of sauce, get your t-shirt, and purchase raffle tickets without leaving your vehicle.”
The local Food Giant store located on Arcadia Ave. will also have meat and sauce for sale around 11:00 a.m.
The meat doesn’t just appear at the community center and Food Giant ready for purchase at lunchtime--there is a time-honored process, and it’s all thanks to the volunteer efforts of many.
“The Knights of Columbus are graciously cooking the meat again,” Nichols said. 3800 lbs. of meat will hit the pits at the municipal park early on Thursday morning.
After the Knights of Columbus remove the meat from the pits before sunrise tomorrow, a host of volunteers will shred the meat from 6 a.m. until lunch.
“We need volunteers to help shred meat at the community center anytime between 6 and 11 a.m.,” Nichols said. “Even if you can only stay for an hour, your help is needed.”
If you haven’t volunteered in that capacity before, there will be several experienced Dawsonians to help “show you the ropes,” according to the BBQ committee.
Jennifer Hall, one of the community center’s board members, is a familiar face volunteers will see at the community center tomorrow morning.
“Meat must be shredded, sauced, and packaged before lunch sales can begin at 11:00,” said Hall. “We provide the gloves and the aprons, but we need all the helping hands we can get to make sure all the meat is shredded by lunchtime.”
Hall supervises the annual BBQ t-shirt sales.
“Adult sizes are $15 and limited youth sizes are $10, with shirt profits going to DAPS (Dawson Area Personal Services),” she said.
The special-recipe sauce was made by a group of volunteers in June and then bottled earlier this month.
“We bottled approximately 125 gallons of sauce,” said Lindsey Morgan, who also serves on the community center’s Board of Directors.
The street fair will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. downtown in the square along Railroad Avenue. The street fair features live music by local band Instant Zeal, old-fashioned fair games, vendors, inflatables for younger attendees, and a beer and wine garden.
Those attending the street fair, which in modern tradition has become the peak time for fellowship, are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
“We’ll have something for everybody to enjoy,” Nichols said. “The street fair will be action-packed--and it will be 90-plus degrees--so be sure to visit our vendors selling cool refreshments as we’ll have several.”
Each year, the raffle conducted by the Dawson Springs Rotary Club has the potential to bring in the most money to keep the community center afloat. This year is no exception, with the Rotarians boasting pages of prizes donated by local businesses. Hayes Hardware and Hollie’s Florist & Gifts are co-sponsoring the raffle’s grand prize of $500 cash. Each raffle ticket is $1 and can be purchased at the community center during lunch or during the street fair. The drawing will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Dawson Springs Area Chamber & Main Street Program’s Facebook page. You do not have to be present to win the grand prize.
“Buy a raffle ticket--those are pure profit for us--and it’s thanks to the donations of our local businesses that the community center stays open,” added Nichols.
A special facet on the schedule this year in celebration of the ‘Diamond Jubilee’ is a fireworks display.
“Our group decided we needed something special this year--especially since the town has been through so much,” she said. “The fireworks company will be set up in a safe location, but the fireworks can be viewed from the street fair in the square.”
“Every dime goes to the community center,” explained Nichols. “Buy the meat--this is a heritage we’re doing for our kids--and tradition is a good thing.”
Nichols is well-versed in the tradition of the annual BBQ. While she doesn’t remember the exact date she began serving on the community center’s Board of Directors, she has been an active member since at least 1980.
Each year, the directors divide and conquer a list of jobs that continues to evolve in order to keep the tradition alive. Along with the assignments already mentioned, the list of responsibilities includes: working as the liaison with the Knights of Columbus; supervising all of the kitchen duties; coordinating volunteers for pork prep, lunch and dinner service, drive-thru, inflatables, and the BBQ tent at the street fair; organizing the prizes for the raffle and acquiring those donations; coordinating the beer garden and legalities; accepting and confirming vendor and game booth applications; set-up at the community center and street fair; drafting the layout of the street fair; printing raffle tickets; promotion of all events; meat packaging; and transporting the meat and sauce from the community center to other places for sale.
“My family doesn’t know anything else,” Nichols said when describing the involvement of multiple generations of her family through the years. “The BBQ is the fiber of this community--it represents the pride and the heart of Dawson Springs.”
Kristin Merrill is not only one of the members of Nichols’ family who has volunteered at the BBQ since she could walk, but is also proud to serve on the community center’s Board of Directors.
“The whole community coming together for such a big undertaking speaks for itself,” Merrill said. “The community working together while catching up on the good old days--it makes me smile just thinking about it.”
Fellow director Darla Adams agrees that it is this sense of family and community that has sustained the annual BBQ for 75 years.
“It’s always been a family tradition--my mom and daddy were a part of it for as long as I can remember--from helping with the pits cooking the meat, selling the meat by the pound with Mrs. Monk Menser, and working the cake walk for a ton of years,” she said. “I hope and pray my kids and grandkids will always love our BBQ like Willie and I do, and I hope to see old friends and new friends in celebration of our Diamond Jubilee.”
Like Nichols and Adams, multiple generations of Morgan’s family have enjoyed the teamwork of hosting the community event known to all who love it as ‘The BBQ.’
“Three generations of my family have participated in and attended the BBQ--it’s just special,” said Morgan. “Traditions like the annual BBQ are something unique to small towns like ours; I feel it’s essential to preserving the spirit of our close-knit community.”
It’s a tradition that takes the efforts of many to ensure its continuation.
“I have been attending the BBQ all my life and it has always been a special time for my family and friends,” Hall said. “I became involved in helping with meat prep about 25 years ago, then joined the BBQ committee about 10 years ago, and realized that if we want this tradition to continue, many of us have to be willing to jump in and do the work.”
Childhood memories of the BBQ are also special to Kayla Woodfork, and she wants make certain that future generations of Dawsonians have the annual event to treasure.
“It’s important to me to try to make the event as memorable for a new generation that is reminiscent of when I was growing up,” she said. “I want to make it an event the next generation looks forward to coming to and carry on for another 75 years or more.”
“We need everyone to have that ‘I can help’ attitude so that this tradition carries on long past me,” Nichols concluded. “Your address may be different, but we know your heart is still here.”
Other events held over the course of BBQ weekend which also raise funds for the community center are:
• the Dawson Springs BBQ 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning. The race will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Dawson Springs Community Center. On-site registration begins at 6:45 a.m. Registration is $25 and includes “the best 5K shirt in West Kentucky,” according to Donnie Dunbar, organizer of the 5K. Those registering the day of the race will receive their shirt at a later date. The top male and female competitors to cross the finish line will receive medals, as well as the top three participants to finish in nine age divisions.
• the Dawson Springs Community Center Golf Fundraiser Four-Man Scramble on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m., at the course located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “It’s a four-man golf tournament with four mulligans plus men getting a skirt while women get a toss,” Adams said. “We will have payouts for the longest drive, putt, and closest to pin.” A cash prize of $400 will be awarded to the first place team of the tournament.
• the BBQ Festival Car show on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown on the square. David Thorp, organizer of the monthly installments of Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee, and his team of volunteers will be hosting the car show again this year, which features vendors and BBQ sandwiches. The People’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice of vehicles will be awarded. “All proceeds from BBQ sales goes to the Dawson Springs Community Center,” said Thorp. “Let’s give them a great show.”
• the 75th Annual BBQ edition of Dancing in the Streets from 5 to 9 p.m. downtown on the square. “We are going to keep the party rolling Saturday night to finish out an awesome week of fun and festivities,” said event organizer Mark Williamson.
