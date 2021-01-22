The Hopkins County Circuit Court released the following grand jury indictments for January 2021:
Harold Anthony, 37, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with an expired license, operating a motor vehicle with no registration receipt, failure to maintain required insurance, first-degree fleeing the police, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle and not wearing a seat belt, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, operating a motor vehicle while license was revoked or suspended and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Trevor Bratcher, 20, of Bremen, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen Crafton, 27, of Dawson Springs, was charged with two counts of first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Elmer Ford, 41, was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Dakota Gobin, 31, of Nortonville, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree persistent felony offender and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Triston Greer, 23, of Dawson Springs, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.
Lori Sherman, 57, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tara Skaggs, 48, of Hanson, was charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
James Woodruff, 52, of Providence, was charged with improper signal, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to maintain required insurance, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Matthew Chaney, 29, of Madisonville, was charged with speeding, operating a motor vehicle without a seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license.
Richard Geary, 47, of Earlington, was charged with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle with no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle with no registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, operating a motor vehicle and failing to maintain insurance, possession of synthetic drugs, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree felony offender.
Zachary Higgins, 29, of Hanson, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle.
Jonah Mills, 36, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree possession of a forgery instrument and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Charles Moore, 56, of Madisonville, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, violation of an emergency protective order, second-degree assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Morgan, 25, of Nebo, was charged with two counts of speeding, two counts of disregarding a traffic light, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree fleeing the police, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended license, failure to illuminate headlamps.
Timothy Prentice, 28, of Madisonville, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnathan Rickard, 28, of Slaughters, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Nathaniel Spears, 31, of Madisonville, was charged with attempted murder and second-degree strangulation.
