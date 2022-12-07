Crowds of Dawsonians gathered downtown on Sunday night in an act of resilience as they enjoyed the Dawson Springs Christmas Parade.
Last year’s event was originally postponed due to rain and rescheduled for Dec. 12. Because of the EF-4 tornado that devastated the city just two days prior on Dec. 10, the 2021 edition was cancelled indefinitely.
While there are 19 glaring absences due to the storm’s wrath, survivors assembled along the parade route to celebrate the season after a year of rebuilding.
The theme of the parade was “Count Your Blessings: Dawson Strong.”
There were 26 entries, including 11 floats. Peggy Ferguson, Dawson Springs’ 2021 Citizen of the Year, served as Grand Marshall. Miss Dawson Springs 2022 Madison Purdy greeted spectators from a Mustang Convertible.
The City Water and Sewer System’s “Count Your Blessings, Name Them One By One” float won the Royal Main Street Award for Best in Show.
The floats competed in three categories: Best Presentation of Theme, Best Christmas Decor, and Mayor’s Choice.
For Best Presentation of Theme, the City Water and Sewer System won first prize; Dawson Springs High School Cheer, second; and The Crayon Bucket, third.
The Dawson Springs Rotary Club claimed first place for Best Christmas Decor; Fuller Physical Therapy, second; and West Dawson Venue, third.
First place honors in the Mayor’s Choice division was “A Minion Christmas” presented by Lazy JV Ranch of Central City; DAPS, second; and Mac Family Contracting, LLC., third.
