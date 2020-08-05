Hopkins County will renew its contract with Rave Alert for three years, county magistrates decided at the fiscal court meeting Tuesday. Updates from the road department and amended ordinances were also discussed.
The meeting was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and can be viewed on the Hopkins County government’s Facebook page.
During the meeting, Judge- Executive Jack Whitfield introduced the motion to renew the contract with Rave Alert, a mass notification system designed to deliver instant messaging for routine and emergency communications, for the next three years with the annual cost of $9,500.
According to Whitfield, the contract was amended from the previous one to discontinue a portion of dispatch service that was unnecessary, which saves the county “thousands of dollars” in cost per year.
The Rave Alert system has signed up 15,725 landlines and 2,223 other devices (including cellphones) in Hopkins County, according to Geographic Information System Director Kim Ezell.
District Four Magistrate Ronnie Noel and District Three Magistrate Vicki Thomison suggested that the county needs to spread more awareness about Rave Alert for more citizens to utilize the service.
Ezell said she would look into more opportunities of awareness, such as contacting schools.
While the topic was discussed, Thomison asked Ezell whether citizens would still have to renew opting into the alert system every six months.
“It’s a little bit confusing on my part, and I don’t know if the public has the same confusion going on with signing up and updating that kind of thing. I think we need to be maybe a little more clear,” Thomison said. “So we can get our money’s worth out of the contract that we are paying for. Maybe the public is just not aware of what they need to do.”
The alert system for emergency weather updates, entitled Smart 911, had previously caused confusion at a fiscal court meeting in March due to the necessity of re-enrolling back into the service every six months. During that previous meeting, some citizens and magistrates said they would not receive weather updates for certain areas of Hopkins County.
During this meeting, Ezell provided some clarification on the Smart 911 service, which is part of Rave’s provided resources.
“Landline users have to sign up to receive automated National Weather Service alerts, which includes flash flood warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings. When I say automated, this is something that we don’t control. This notification is generated by the National Weather Service geographically for the area. So if you aren’t part of that area, when that National Weather Service sends out a notice, then you won’t receive a phone call,” Ezell said.
Cellphone users also have to sign up for this service and provide their primary location, Ezell said.
“If the fiscal court does not do the Smart 911, that opt-in every six months goes away,” Ezell said.
It has not been determined whether the fiscal court will opt-in to using Smart 911 again, but the overall contract with Rave Alert was renewed for the next three years.
In other news, the fiscal court:
• approved the repeal of an ordinance which authorized and directed fees and costs in civil and criminal cases in order to enact an amended ordinance on the subject. According to the magistrates, the new ordinance is more in accordance with Kentucky Revised Statutes and aligned with current practices by the fiscal court.
• passed a resolution to enter into an affiliation agreement with the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers. According to the magistrates, the agreement has already been in place for awhile, and this resolution was only made to put the agreement into the statute.
• authorized the road department to hire one more seasonal employee to help with lawn mowing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.