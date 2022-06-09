The ever popular “Gather” building on Main Street will soon be serving ice cream, cookies, cakes and milkshakes yet again, but under new management and with a new name, Blue21. In addition to desserts, the store will have vintage items and home décor for sale.
Owners Beth Poole and Lara Hunt are beyond excited to bring a local ice-cream shop back to Main Street in Madisonville.
“We have been friends for years and the idea came about when Lara’s parents were ready to sell their building,” Poole said. “Lara had helped with the ice cream shop when it was there.”
Beth and Lara decided to do something new and reopen the Gather ice cream shop and add some other food items and a vintage inspired store for the community to shop.
The name Blue21 comes from the ladies’ favorite color being blue, and the number 21 comes from 21 years of their current professions, Beth a hair dresser and Lara a lawyer.
“The ice cream shop will offer scooped ice cream, including the over the top shakes. We will also have homemade cookies, cakes and pies, as well as chicken salad and pimento cheese from our mom and grandma recipes, plus salads and quiche,” Blue21 Marketing Manager Barbie Hunt said.
The Blue21 shop will also carry vintage finds, candles and kitchen items, home decor, day planners and more. The shop will be a combination of vintage and modern which is what Poole and Hunt have always personally loved in their homes.
Blue21 will be opening its doors, Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m. They will be open for dine-in and carry out, Monday-Saturdays 11a.m.-9p.m.
For more information visit their Facebook page.
