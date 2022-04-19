CASA of Midwest Kentucky is holding a Month of Giving fundraiser during April to help raise money for the children of Hopkins County.
CASA Executive Director Daphyne Maddox said it is an opportunity for the board members, volunteers, and the community to get involved.
“We do this once a year where we are specifically asking people to make that a monthly donation to us every month, or they can make a one-time pledge,” she said.
In the past, they have done things like Superhero Runs, but this is peer-to-peer fundraising, she said. Since CASA is a nonprofit, fundraisers are their biggest support and their goal this month is to raise $7,500.
“This gives people the ability to partner with us to help the abused kids,” said Maddox. “You can put your money into action.”
Maddox said CASA served 55 children last year with 15 different volunteers. They are only serving about 15-20% of the children that actually need an advocate.
“Kentucky ranks 5th for child abuse rates in the nation, previously it was the 1st in the nation three years running,” she said.
The donation site has different tiers people can donate. She said they can donate that amount monthly or have it be a one-time donation.
According to the tier, $20 can provide a training manual for a volunteer, $25 can provide one week of advocacy for an abused or neglected child, $50 provides two weeks of advocacy for an abused or neglected child, and $100 provides an entire month of advocacy for an abused or neglected child.
There is also a $250 tier that provides three months of supervision for a CASA volunteer by a CASA staff member, $500 provides a volunteer with 30 hours of training using the National CASA curriculum, and $1,200 provides an abused or neglected child with advocacy for one year.
To donate visit CASA’s website at midwestcasa.org or https://www.betterunite.com/casaofmidwestkentuckyinc-casasvirtualmonthofgiving. Maddox said checks can also be mailed to P.O. Box 2, Madisonville, KY 42431, and made out to CASA of Midwest Kentucky.
For more information, call 270-245-5112 or visit CASA of Midwest Kentucky’s Facebook page.
