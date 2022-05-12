Ronnie Noel — Incumbent
Age: 66
City of residence: Madisonville
Years living in Hopkins County: 66
Current/Former profession: Business Owner: Noel Properties LLC, Billboards & Commercial properties, DBA Noel Event Rentals Hopkins County Board of Education Transportation part-time (Bus Driver)
James Carr Trice
Age: 38
City of residence: Madisonville
Years living in Hopkins County: 33
Current/Former profession: JT: Self Employed (Barber & Owner of Mug and Brush Barber Shop / Realtor)
•••
• Primary reason for running:
RN: To continue giving back to our community in a servant leadership position, and keep moving forward with projects started — Tornado recovery, broadband accessibility, and completion of Sportsplex.
JT: I’m a 7th generation Hopkins County native. My wife and I have three children under the age of 8, and we are homeowners and business owners. I’m running for office to have a direct hand in ensuring that our county continues to be a great place to live and thrive.
• What do you believe is working in Hopkins County?
RN: The cooperation between County and City Officials through out the county.
JT: I believe our fiscal court has done well overall, but I think it is time for new eyes and ears. A new perspective could really help to slingshot our county forward, fast.
• What do you believe isn’t working in Hopkins County?
RN: The availability of BROADBAND
JT: I don’t want to word it that way… I just believe things could be better and work more efficiently.
• If elected, what would you do to fix the things that aren’t working?
RN: The Fiscal Court has allocated funds and hired a contractor which is moving too slow. We must be more persistent in getting Broadband through out Hopkins County.
JT: First off, I’ll listen. I’ll be reachable and visible to the district 4 residents and business owners. I will bring a new energy, a new perspective and a positive attitude.
• What do you feel should be the priorities for a magistrate?
RN: Magistrates should be available and responsive to the citizens and be well informed of state and local issues that impact Hopkins County.
JT: First and foremost it’s not about the magistrate as an individual, and it’s not about their personal businesses or their needs or desires. I’m running to be the listening ears and proactive voice of the residents of district 4. To listen, then to act. To be present and to be aware.
• What do you feel should be the priorities for fiscal court?
RN: Appropriate county funds, supervise the fiscal affairs of the county officers and manage the business of the county.
JT: The continued duties of legislature and governing of the county as well as being responsible and accountable in the spending of tax dollars.
• What do you believe is a magistrate’s role in working with the judge-executive’s office? Other elected officials?
RN: I believe a magistrates role is to be cooperative with the judge executive and other elected officials to find common ground to be fiscally responsible in moving Hopkins County forward.
JT: I want to work directly, hand in hand with our judge executive’s office as well as with other elected officials. Our united goal should be to represent our county well and continue its development through growth and expansion of our economy, housing, and community amenities.
