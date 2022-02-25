Six different counties throughout Western Kentucky will be receiving money from The Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission to be used towards farming projects. Officials say that this money will be used to promote different practices that protect the water quality and prevent soil erosion.
The Kentucky Soil Erosion and Water Quality Cost Share program provides financial assistance to agricultural producers to install agricultural best management practices (BMPs). These BMPs are designed to maximize natural resource protection while allowing farming operations to continue, and often improve, as a result of the installation.
This program offers 75% reimbursement of BMP installation costs for eligible practices, not to exceed $20,000 per application.
“The broad objective of the program is to provide described cost share funding to allow agricultural operations to maximize conservation BMPs so that sound natural resource practices are implemented on a large scale across the Commonwealth,” said According to Debbie Boyd, Administration Secretary for the Hopkins County Conservation District.
Boyd shared that every county in Kentucky has a Conservation District, and each district takes applications each year to apply for funds. This year the program received well over 1,000 applicants for a more than $11 million in requests statewide. They were able to fund 387 of these applications with the total amount of funding received for these counties being $4.3 million dollars.
Hopkins County received $12,471.25. The other Western Kentucky counties that will be receiving funding include Daviess County, Henderson County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County and Webster County.
