Hepatitis A reports double in three months in county

The number of reported Hepatitis A cases in Hopkins County has doubled since June and had a spike in late August. But health officials say restaurant workers are not the reason for it.
Hopkins County Public Health Director Denise Beach released a statement Monday saying the county "currently has 61 cases." She noted the current local outbreak began in January.
In mid-June, Beach reported Hopkins County had 31 Hepatitis A cases. Beach was at a conference in Frankfort on Tuesday and not available for comment on the increase.
Data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) shows the number of cases in Hopkins County jumped by seven during the last week of August. None of them were confirmed, with one listed as "probable" and six "suspected." Only five new cases were reported statewide in the first week of September, with Hopkins County not among them.
But a closer look at the numbers suggests the concern over Hepatitis A on social media could be overstated.
The DPH has tracked a statewide outbreak since August 2017. Its data through Sept. 7 indicates only six Hepatitis A cases in Hopkins County have been "confirmed" in that two-year span. Another 32 cases are listed as "probable," while 23 are "suspected."
The Hepatitis A incident rate in Hopkins County is 133.9 per 100,000 residents. That puts it in 47th place among Kentucky's 120 counties. Seven counties, including Henderson County, have reported no cases at all.
"There are no restaurants in Hopkins County with a Hepatitis A outbreak," Monday's post from Beach said.
Beach traces the outbreak to "homelessness and ... shared drug use."
The Madisonville Salvation Army shelter deals with both.
"There's a lot of drug use. More than I expected," Capt. Lisa Good said Tuesday.
The shelter will reopen for a new cold-weather season Oct. 15. Good said her staff "highly suggests" people who stop by get the Hepatitis A vaccine. But while Good legally can require residents to have it, she's not doing that for now.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said free vaccines are being offered to restaurant workers and emergency personnel who choose to obtain one. Good said all of her Salvation Army staff has received one.
An online map posted by DPH shows 1,089 people have received the Hepatitis A vaccine in Hopkins County. That computes to 55.3 vaccinations per 1,000 residents, putting the county's vaccination rate among the lowest in the state.
Beach said Hepatitis A can be prevented through "good hand washing," as well as a vaccine.
Kentucky has seen the most cases of Hepatitis A in the country in recent years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 4,900 people statewide have contracted the virus since August 2017, and 61 have died from it. The death count nationwide is 259.
