Domestic violence can happen to anyone, so spreading awareness and education are important.
To bring awareness and honor to those who have died from domestic violence, Sanctuary, Inc. will be holding several events throughout October. This month is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Sanctuary Executive Director Heather Lancaster said domestic violence can happen to anyone. It doesn’t discriminate, and statistics show that one in three women are affected.
“There is often a misconception that violence happens in the form of physical, but it can be mental and emotional as well,” she said. “Knowing that violence can show up in a number of ways is a form of awareness that everyone should know.”
The first event is Thursday, Oct. 20, which is Wear Purple Day. Lancaster said the color purple is the designated color for DV awareness month.
“We wear purple in solidarity of victims and survivors,” she said. “Purple signifies purity, hope, and love. These are all things we want to emulate more in the world.”
The next event is Speak My Name on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Lancaster said Speak My Name is an annual event where they honor the individuals across the state who lost their lives as a result of domestic violence this year.
“In the past year, 34 individuals have passed,” she said.
This year the ceremony will be held virtually, so the event can be accessed on Sanctuary’s social media and archived.
“We encourage the community’s support in participation of these activities and events,” said Lancaster. “It takes all of us to form a culture free from violence.”
Sanctuary, Inc. is a non-profit agency committed to providing healing services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. The agency covers the nine counties in the Pennyrile Area Development District, including Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Trigg.
From July 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022, Sanctuary had 3,097 crisis calls, 132 families in emergency shelters, 1,032 court advocacy, 32 medical accompaniments, and 3,673 therapy and/or counseling sessions.
They are 100% confidential and offer 24/7 free resources including emergency shelter, legal and medical advocacy, re-housing options, and therapy. They can be reached by the crisis hotline, 1-800-766-0000.
