As forecasters call for two significant winter storms to hit Hopkins County this week, administrators at the hospital and within two school systems are adjusting schedules to better accommodate those impacted.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health, said the COVID-19 vaccine clinic remains operational.
The medical group’s provider practices closed to in-person visits Monday. Patients will be rescheduled or converted to telehealth visits, when appropriate.
Future scheduling changes and adjustments could be made daily, she said. The hospital’s emergency room is open 24 hours a day and the urgent care services are also open for patients.
“People are being cautious and taking extra time to come to their appointments, and for those that just cannot travel, they have been rescheduled,” said Quinn.
The hospital is making accommodations for essential employees.
“We do have sleep rooms and accommodations to help if the weather becomes too severe and staff need to stay-in-house to make sure we have our essential workers available to patients,” said Quinn.
Right now, the weather has not impacted the hospital, but some teams can pick employees up and bring them to the hospital if needed, she said.
“Typically, getting our staff in isn’t a problem,” said Quinn.
Additional announcements from the hospital will be made through social media, said Quinn.
The Hopkins County School District and the Dawson Springs Independent School District announced yesterday there would be no in-person learning today due to road conditions, and both acknowledged with forecasts the way they are, the remainder of the week remains in question.
“They are calling for eight to 12 inches of snow — which is going to put us where we can’t have school,” said Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen.
Wednesdays are virtual learning for both school systems.
Lori Harrison, communications and community engagement specialist for Hopkins County Schools, said there were will be no meal service available today.
Students in Hopkins County Schools are set to return to in-person classes four days per week starting Thursday, Feb. 25. Harrison said weather is not expected to change that plan.
Also due to weather, the school board meeting scheduled for today has been postponed to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center, she said.
Madisonville Community College Vice-President Jay Parrent said clinics and labs at the campus will be closed today, but classes will continue virtually.
