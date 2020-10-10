Two days of soft openings at schools in Dawson Springs this week turned out to be a simple practice run and not the beginning of the return to in-person learning.
As Hopkins County’s COVID-19 numbers have continued to climb, pushing the county into a “red” status, Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen has made the decision to remain in a virtual learning mode.
“Hopefully, we will be back in the next week or so if these numbers start to decline,” said Whalen.
Whalen said he will review the numbers on Thursday once the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Hopkins County Health Department updated the numbers to determine if the county is still in the red.
“If we drop to orange, we would be able to bring the kids back into the building,” said Todd Marshall, principal of Dawson Springs Middle and High School.
The red classification is based on a seven-day incidence calculation with the daily case being 25 or above, meaning there are 25 COVID-19 cases on average daily for every 100,000 people. An orange classification is 10-25 cases daily.
In continuing virtual learning, the schools are following the guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education, Marshall said.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools was supposed to start hybrid in-person learning Monday.
“I can say that we are still very hopeful that very soon we will be able to have our students back in the building even on a rotational schedule,” said Jennifer Ward, principal of Dawson Springs Elementary School. “But with everything going on and cases rising, I 100% support the superintendent’s decision to stay virtual for one more week to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
Ward is encouraging all parents and guardians to contact the school if they have any questions.
“I know it is very, very frustrating on our parents, and we want to do absolutely everything we can to continue to make this as seamless as possible,” said Ward.
Ward and Marshall said everyone misses the students and that the school is not the same without them in the building.
The Hopkins County School District decided before going on Fall Break this past week to have virtual learning for the next two weeks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.