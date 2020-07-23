Online registration for school in the Hopkins County School District begins on Monday, Hopkins County Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby announced during Madisonville’s weekly COVID-19 update via Facebook Live.
The schedule for high school graduation dates, plans for the upcoming school year and the danger of “COVID parties” were also discussed.
Ashby joined Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., White Plains Mayor Josh Slaton and Dr. Wayne Lipson of Baptist Health Madisonville to talk about COVID-related issues and developments in the county.
Six new cases were reported in Hopkins County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 353. Fourteen more citizens have recovered from this virus on Wednesday, which increases the total number of recovered cases to 266 in the county.
The coronavirus-related death statistic remains at 34 people. There are currently 58 active cases in Hopkins County.
According to Whitfield, the amount of active cases overall has decreased due to the rising rate of recovery in the county. While there have been 34 new cases since last Wednesday, 44 people have also recovered in that same amount of time.
Many health officials have attributed the recovery rate’s increase to the fact that more younger people, who have an easier period of recovery, are contracting the virus, Whitfield said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office reported 518 new cases throughout the state of Kentucky. Three new deaths were also reported.
Following a discussion with a panel of officials from the Hopkins County Health Department, new dates have been scheduled for high school graduations in the county, Ashby announced at the meeting.
At Hopkins County Central High School, graduation is scheduled for Friday, July 31 at 4 p.m. At Madisonville North Hopkins High School, graduation is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. At Hopkins County Schools Academy, graduation is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.
The specific format and plan for each graduation ceremony will be released individually by the schools within the next day or two, Ashby said.
“We have to make sure that whatever we do is approved by the health department. It is our responsibility to keep our students and our community safe,” Ashby said.
For students in the Hopkins County school district, registration will be open from Monday through Friday, Aug. 7. Registration is encouraged to be completed online via an Infinite Campus Parent Portal account.
If a family does not have a parent portal account, they can contact the central office for assistance or visit the district website for instructions.
There will also be kiosks stationed at each school for families to visit and register in person. Each school has set its own schedule and some require advance appointments, according to a news release by the board of education. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
Only one person from each family should go to the school to complete this process, according to a news release from the district office. Students do not need to attend with parents since schedules and lockers will not be assigned at this time.
The process should take 20 to 30 minutes to complete.
The schedule for kiosks at each school and a list of required items for new and returning students to bring are available at www.hopkins.kyschools.us/OnlineRegistration.
During registration, families will be asked whether the student will opt into in-person instruction or the virtual learning alternative for the upcoming school year. If anyone still has questions about either option, they are encouraged to contact their school’s administration.
According to Ashby, a survey conducted by the school board found that 29% of students plan to opt into remote learning.
The first day of school in the Hopkins County school district will be Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Hopkins County will provide “soft-opening” orientations for those returning to school for in-person instruction, said Ashby.
Students will report to their school at 9 a.m. by either walking, car or bus ride. The school’s administration will work with each group of students with their schedule and new safety procedures, Ashby said. Lunch will be provided, and the orientation will end at noon.
Each student must have facial covering in their possession prior to attending their orientation, Ashby said.
The orientation dates for each grade is as follows:
• Thursday, Aug. 20: Incoming seniors in high schools.
• Friday, Aug. 21: Incoming juniors in high school and students in kindergarten, fifth and sixth grades.
• Monday, Aug. 24: Incoming sophomores in high school and students in first, fourth and seventh grades.
• Tuesday, Aug. 25: Incoming freshmen in high school and students in second, third and eighth grade.
The school board is still making decisions on procedures for in-person instruction and hope to have plans finalized by the beginning of August, Ashby said. More information will be forthcoming.
“It will look very different from what it has been in the past,” she said.
During times when social distancing is not possible, such as bus rides to and from school, students are required to wear facial coverings.
Students and staff will have their temperatures and emotional wellness checked at the beginning of each school day. If a child has a high temperature, they will be taken into an isolated room within the school nurse’s office until a parent or guardian can pick them up, Ashby said.
Food will not be provided in the normal buffet line style, according to Ashby. Breakfast and lunch will be served in a “grab and go” process. Even those who participate in remote learning will have access to meal service by the school.
“We are still in the process of working out all these details,” she said.
According to Ashby, the school board’s administrative team has been working closely with all principals to work out the finer details for each school.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kentucky, Ashby said the administration is still open to the idea of transitioning the entire student body to remote learning.
“If we see that it is not going to be safe for our children and our staff to return to school, then we will have what we call #HCSatHome,” Ashby said.
Ashby described it as a “healthy at home virtual learning opportunity.” It is a redesigned version of what was used at the end of last year with additional measures of expectations and accountability for students and staff, she said.
The final decision will be made in partnership with several state and county health officials, according to Ashby.
“I realize, and the board of education knows, that child care is a huge issue across the county and our state. We don’t want to put you all in a position where you don’t have child care,” Ashby said. “But it may be that the factors at the time when we have to make that decision dictate to us that we don’t really have a choice with that if we have to do #HealthyatHome or #HCSatHome.”
As decisions continue to be made, specific schools and the Hopkins County School District will contact families via phone calls. Updated information will be posted on the Hopkins County Schools’ Facebook page and webpage.
In related news, officials also announced:
• if a student wants to be involved with extracurricular activities while also opting into remote learning, they will need to contact their school’s principal via email, Ashby said. Decisions will be made on a case by case basis.
• Dr. Wayne Lipson from Baptist Health Madisonville dispelled rumors of the effectiveness of “COVID parties.” According to Lipson, only medically tested and FDA-approved vaccinations will protect an individual from contracting COVID-19. Individuals who convene together with the intent of catching the virus will not be immune to COVID-19 following their recovery, according to research cited by Lipson.
• Social gatherings in a home or yard, such as barbecues, now have a 10-person limited capacity, Beshear said. Gatherings at venues, such as weddings, with consistent cleaning procedures will still have a 50-person capacity limit.
