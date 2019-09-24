Curiosity did not kill a cat in Madisonville Sunday night. That's because firefighters came to its rescue.
A fire department report released Monday says a crew was called to the Walgreens store on North Main around 7:45 p.m. because a kitten was stuck in a storm drain in the parking lot. It's not clear how the kitten fell in, but it was trapped.
The report says firefighters tapped a sledgehammer on edges of the storm grate. Once the edges were free, a pry bar and block were used to loosen the grate. That allowed the crew to reach in and pull out the unharmed kitten.
A family on the scene accepted the animal and provided it a home.
