Through a generous gift from Dr. Alex and Ashley Soriano, Madisonville Community College has announced the creation of the Manuel O. Soriano Scholarship.
The scholarship is named in memory of Soriano’s grandfather, Manuel, who was an ardent supporter of education and a successful attorney in the Philippines.
The award will be presented annually to first-or-second generation immigrant students, regardless of status, who are pursuing high-wage, high-demand programs of study or who are planning to transfer to a college or university for a baccalaureate degree. Funds can provide support for tuition costs, books, and other program fees.
“Over the last two years, I have been approached by college faculty and advisors of students wanting to enroll but in desperate need of financial assistance,” said MCC’s Advancement Director Raegina Scott. “Some of our potential students are hesitant to apply for enrollment at MCC or fill out the government financial aid forms. This endowment will go a long way in providing scholarship assistance to those students that would otherwise not be able to attend Madisonville Community College.”
The college is in the process of applying for matching funds from KCTCS that will increase the endowment’s value to $100,000. The fund should then generate close to $4,000 annually for scholarships.
Soriano is making the donation in memory of his grandfather who knew the importance of getting an education and saw it as the key to being successful in life. The scholarship endowment was established to honor his memory by the grandson he put through medical school. Soriano believes that education should be available to everyone.
Interested students can contact the college’s Advancement Office for steps on how to apply at 270-824-8595.
