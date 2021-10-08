For the second year, medical students from the University of Louisville have made a local 5K race to benefit the Hopkins County Community Clinic virtual.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Katie Wilmes, a U of L third-year medical student at the Trover Campus in Madisonville, said the race is virtual out of an abundance of caution because of COVID-19.
“This worked really well last year, so we are going to continue to do it,” she said.
The run will benefit the Hopkins County Community Clinic, which is operated by third and fourth-year medical students at the Trover Campus in Madisonville. The clinic is a big part of what they get to do for the community, and fundraisers help the clinic stay afloat.
The proceeds will help to provide medical care for the underinsured and uninsured residents of Hopkins County, said Wilmes.
Another medical student Allison Engelbrecht said the money will be used for patient care items like take-home scales, thermometers, blood pressure cuffs and pulse oximeters for the patients.
Although the race is virtual and participants can run the 5K whenever they can, Wilmes said they are hoping participants will run or walk the 5K between 9 a.m. and noon on Oct. 30, when the medical students will be live on Facebook.
“We would encourage people to run during that time if it fits their schedule,” she said.
Participants can run or walk the race with either a small group or by themselves, said Wilmes.
Engelbrecht said they will be live on Facebook every hour between 9 a.m. and noon, choosing raffle winners and costume contest winners.
Prizes will be given to those with the best costume and best group costume, along with the raffle winners. She said everyone who signs up for the race will automatically be entered into the raffle.
“The raffle prizes are donations that have come from local business, here in Madisonville,” said Engelbrecht.
The deadline to complete the race is by 9 p.m. central time on Saturday, Oct. 30, so the winners can be posted, she said.
Wilmes said anyone interested in participating in the 5K can register through the clinic’s Facebook page, or several businesses in town have flyers with a QR code that people can use to sign up.
To stay up to date on the race, she suggested liking the clinic’s Facebook page so participants will know when they are live and get notifications on the race.
The registration price is $20 until Oct. 9, then it goes up to $25. Anyone interested has until midnight on Oct. 30 to register for the race. Wilmes said there is a $2 online sign-up fee on top of the registration fee.
For more information, visit the Hopkins County Community Clinic’s Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.