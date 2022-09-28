Long-time Webster County official James “Jim” Townsend passed away Friday in Florida. He was 76.
Townsend was a life-long resident of Webster County, and served as both magistrate on the fiscal court, and judge-executive.
He was elected as magistrate for the Dixon portion of the county in 1982. He served in that capacity until 1992 when he was appointed to the office of judge-executive by Governor Brereton Jones, taking the place of the retired C. B. Clark.
He won election to the office in 1994 and served for 24 years.
Townsend resigned his position in 2016 when he filed to challenge incumbent 12th District State Representative Jim Gooch of Providence.
Townsend retired from public office soon after the election, and split time between his residences in Kentucky and Florida.
He was named Outstanding Judge-Executive in 2001, and had served as the chair of the Kentucky Judge-Executive’s Association. He also was a past president of the Kentucky Association of Counties. In 2009, he was recognized by the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) with the Wendell H. Ford Legislative Leadership Award. He also served as chair for GRADD and the Kentucky Coal County Coalition.
During his time in office the county built a new detention center, then later added a new section and the Restricted Custody Center. Compaction and recycling centers were constructed in Dixon, Clay, and Sebree. The animal control shelter was built at its current location on KY 132, and the judicial center annex was constructed.
A member of the first graduating class from Webster County High School in 1964, Townsend matriculated to Murray State University. He earned his bachelor of science degree in agriculture and returned to his alma mater to teach science and math.
He left teaching in 1972 to take a position with the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation. He worked in the private sector until returning to public office.
Townsend was married in 1968 to Carolyn Parker Townsend, who served as the mayor of Dixon until May. She resigned due to Jim Townsend’s declining health. A number of his health issues prevented them from returning to Dixon in the spring, according to sources close to the family.
He is survived by his wife and two children, Chris and Stephanie, and several grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for Townsend on Friday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until the service.
