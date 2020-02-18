Madisonville may be building a sports complex. But Nebo already has one sport that Madisonville doesn’t — a professional sport.
“We normally get about 60 to 100,” said Travis “Rowdy Red” Rickard. Not only is he a 23-year professional wrestler, but he now runs the company.
No outside signs or marquee direct you to Top Notch Wrestling (TNW). But social media and posters at Hopkins County businesses lured pro wrestling fans to the gym of the Nebo Community Center for Saturday night’s monthly card, billed as “headlocks and broken hearts.”
TNW is trying to revive the hearts of area wrestling fans, after several first-year setbacks in 2019. The promotion’s Facebook page admits several shows were canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances and personal issues.”
“I actually had a partner. We were doing it together,” Rickard said at the ticket table before the opening bell. “He stepped back on me, so I took it over on my own. Me and my wife.”
Regular action resumed Saturday, Jan. 25. But TNW already had a heavyweight champion. No, make that world champion. J.C. Flash of the “Flash Boys” won the title belt in January and defended it in Saturday night’s main event.
There was no real flash mob backing the champ. In fact, only one table offered TNW souvenirs. It promoted Zac and Trevor Burklow, brothers making their “Kentucky debut.”
“These are my sons,” Andrea Burklow said behind the table. Next to her sat Jeannie Clayton.
“Mama and grandma,” Clayton said. The family has developed a circuit of trips to small troupes in Illinois and Indiana.
It turned out a large number of the fans at ringside were related to the wrestlers.
“I’m their one on the side saying, oh my God! Stop doing that,“said Stacy Ward, wife of 25-year veteran “Lightning Kid.” She admits the punishment can be scary to watch, “but I love seeing him get in there — seeing the excitement on his face.”
“I’ll keep going till I can’t go no more,” said Lightning Kid, who did not give another name. He’s motivated by “hearing the fans cheer, seeing my son smile.”
“We try to make it all family-oriented,” added former “Southern Assassin” turned TNW bell ringer Randall Sutton. “We’re working on it. It’s going to get bigger.”
A bargain price could help. TNW charges $5 at the door.
Before Saturday night’s grappling got going, a touching moment occurred. Anna Conrad, the widow of Randall Conrad, was presented a plaque honoring his years as a wrestler and promoter. He died in January.
Then it was time for action, but not necessarily heavyweight action. The “Old Skool Express” tag team battled “Q&A” — as in Question and Answer, with a combined announced weight of 300 pounds. That presumably includes the silver mask that one man took off once he reached the ring.
The Express team didn’t seem to get along with each other. And Q&A won by pinfall, even though the wrestler who executed the pin had tagged out moments before.
Yet one big overall question remains. Why hold pro wrestling in Nebo, and not Madisonville?
“The truth is, it’s expensive in Madisonville,” Rickard said. “They won’t let me into the armory. They don’t do any more cage fighting. No wrestling, no circus, no anything that’s physical to the floor.”
While WWE fills big-city arenas and fires pyrotechnics before national TV audiences, TNW is content to put on an old-time show in what Rickard calls a “dirt cheap” location with matches occasionally appearing on YouTube.
“We were running out of Hartford, Kentucky — Ohio County,” Rickard said. But now that he’s running the show, “we’re back here, just 15 minutes from home.”
And for the scoffers who think TNW is nothing but an acting job, the sister-in-law of champion J.C. Flash has some words for you. They come directly from the folding chair that she brought to ringside.
“I say pooey on them.” Jessica Thompson said with a laugh.
