There were no students sitting at their desks or walking the hallways on the first day of school around the Hopkins County School District.
As one Madisonville-North Hopkins High School teacher put it, the day was “anticlimactical.”
Physics teacher Dr. Linda Gigliette said traditionally the night before school starts, she battles nerves and can’t sleep with anticipation for the first day. She called it the first-day jitters. For the first time in her 30-year career as a teacher, she said she slept like a log Tuesday night.
“The stresses are different, I mean, there’s still stress, but it’s different, it’s all the technology that’s the stress, not the kiddos,” she said.
The fourth grade team at Grapevine Elementary held a zoom meeting with all their students Wednesday morning.
Teachers introduced themselves to the kids, walked them through how to use Google classroom, and talked about how the nontraditional instructions days will look this year.
“We’re trying to get them used to logging in and getting the online platforms ready for them, so when we do start instruction next week, they’re ready to go,” said teacher Justin Hundley. “We’re focusing on those social connections first, to make sure they’re okay, and they’re happy and healthy, and then trying to get a good start on their instruction before we return to our hybrid learning.”
After a special called meeting, the school board amended its return schedule. According Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby, they will continue NTI days through next week. The district will hold soft openings with NTI Sept. 8-11, Ashby said more information is coming soon about what this will look like for each school. From Sept. 14-Oct. 2, schools will start the hybrid model.
The hybrid model will have classes split into two groups, “A” and “B,” group “A” meets Monday and Tuesdays, and group “B” meets in-person Thursday and Fridays.
The district’s fall break is Oct. 5-9, they will return to NTI from Oct. 12-23 to help quarantine anyone who chooses to travel during the break. Hybrid will continue again Oct. 26.
Ashby said during the Hopkins County and City of Madisonville weekly update this is the first time the district has started school virtually, and she hopes it’s the last.
“I love seeing the pictures of the kids,” she said. “That’s so fun to get on Facebook and see all the positivity and excitement about our new school year.”
At James Madison Middle School, social studies teacher Amanda Bearden said to prepare her students for both online learning and the return to in-person classes, she has created two syllabi for both scenarios.
“We have a classroom syllabus we’re going to give out when the kids get here,” she said. “We have the online syllabus, and it tells them to click links, and what our expectations online are like.”
She said students would be held accountable for completing their work, and if students need help, the syllabus has information on how to best communicate with their teacher. Bearden said it’s crucial that teachers help fill in educational gaps from going to NTI quickly in March.
“They’re missing things from last year, and we’ve got to keep going with the flow,” she said. “These kids need a schedule, they need that stability, and I think school gives that to them. I think some of our kids need to know that somebody loves them, and they want them to do well.”
One of Madisonville North’s Spanish teachers, Shannon King, who teaches through videos, said this is the strangest year.
“This is definitely different. I’m just trying to maintain my positivity and energy and all of that, especially in the videos,” she said. “These are our students. They deserve to get our very best.”
Gigliette said technology for both students and teachers will be a steep learning curve.
“This morning, I had a parent phone me and was like, ‘How are you going to deliver the material? What’s it going to look like?’ And that’s been a big challenge,” she said.
For her physics students, assignments will be posted each day, including a 10-minute video, including physics experiments. They’ll have until Sunday at the latest to turn their assignments in. She said this was for both normalcy and accountability.
“The kids need that structure to help them out,” Gigliette said.
This year may look different, but Gigliette said she is looking forward to what the year can bring for both students and teachers.
“I actually think this is an amazing opportunity to use technology as a tool, as our advantage,” she said. “I think it’s really pushed us to do that and pushed the kids. I can’t help but think that’s good. It’s good prep for them in the future. We’re really setting them up because, whether we like it or not, technology is the future. We all need those skills.”
