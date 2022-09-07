New this year, Pride Elementary School will be hosting a fundraiser to promote activity and outdoor fun for children.
“This is a fun, exciting way to get the children involved with being active and outsides,” Lauren Oldham, CIA for Pride Elementary said. “The students worked hard in getting donations and sponsorships throughout our community to help with the Pride Elementary PTA so we can do things for our children during the school year as well for our teachers! The students worked toward a prize scale where they will earn a drawstring bag, falcon socks, Falcons Take Flight T-shirt and a Pride Elementary hoodie depending on the level they reached.”
According to Oldham, Jennifer Bruce had the idea to bring it to our school from an out of state friend talking about how it is so cool and fun, and all the kids love it at her school in Illinois.
“This is a very first for Pride and to my knowledge schools surrounding, because I have never heard of it until we started discussing it. It is open to all grades and all students still get to participate if they want to whether they were able to raise money or not.”
The actual event will take place during school hours on Sept. 23. Students will get to go outside with their classmates and walk or run the track. There will be a cheering squad to motivate everyone who is participating. At the end of the walk/run, participants will receive a healthy snack to enjoy before returning into the school. There will also be music and games throughout the fundraiser for everyone to enjoy.
“We are super excited to bring a new fun, active fundraiser to the school. We are so appreciative to all the business sponsors that donated to help our school.”
For more information, visit the Pride Elementary School Facebook page where posts will be made as the event gets closer.
