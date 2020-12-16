Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that applications for the Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund have reopened and will stay open until all funds are exhausted.
Beshear estimated about $1.4 million will be available, and said that the assistance will be for past due rent for March through December only, not future rent and both the tenant and landlord have to submit their applications to qualify.
Beshear said he expects the funds to be depleted quickly.
Those wanting to apply for relief can go to www.teamky hherf.ky.gov.
For tenants, requirements to qualify for the funding includes a letter such as a past due statement from a landlord, a pending court eviction, eviction notice, or similar document; gross household income for the past 30 days cannot exceed 80% of the Area Median Income, which in Hopkins County is $3,387 for a family of one person, $3,867 for two, $4,353 for three and $4,833 for a family of four; have a current lease agreement with a landlord; does not receive any other ongoing rental assistance and must be requesting assistance for their primary residence.
Landlords also may apply and must meet requirements including forgiving 10% of rent due and forgivement of late fees, penalties and interest related to non-payment of rent; supplying a lease agreement; agree to give 45 days notice for any future eviction, not to be initiated until at least 30 days after assistance concludes and agree to terms of arrearage settlement and submit all necessary paperwork.
Beshear announced Monday that the state’s $15 million Eviction Relief Fund has spent $12.3 million since the application opened Sept. 8 and has helped 3,254 households stay healthy in their homes.
“We’ve also spent over $1 million of Team Kentucky Fund dollars to pay for rent in 2021 — that helps 1,752 households,” said Beshear.
