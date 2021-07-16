From a young age, Tyler Forsythe has loved airplanes.
That fascination has translated into Forsythe becoming the first student at Madisonville Community College to complete a solo flight through the school’s newly-formed the aviation program.
Forsythe called the first-time flying solo “exhilarating and very nerve-racking.”
“The first time I took off, I was probably the most nervous,” he said. “When I landed and stopped, my legs were shaking trying to hold the break, but it was so much fun.”
He said growing up in Princeton, he was always enthused with aviation. Even when playing t-ball, the field was close to the airport and planes were always going by.
“My parents were always yelling at me to focus on the ball and not the airplanes,” said Forsythe, who had been teaching at Pride Elementary for four years when he decided to take a different career path and follow his love of aircrafts.
He enrolled in the aviation program to take the private pilot ground school class when it was first offered in December 2020. That class is a prerequisite for the private pilot flight class he is in now.
MCC Public Relations Coordinator Emily Ray said the program is a two-year program where students can receive their associate degree in helicopter flight training or fixed-wing flight training. Students are also able to earn different certifications along the way.
“As you progress, you add on to your knowledge base so you can fly in different conditions,” she said.
There have been 21 students who have gone through the private pilot ground class since December.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said the aviation programs provide a great opportunity for Kentuckians to pursue a career in aviation as a professional pilot.
“The industry was already facing a pilot shortage before the pandemic, so as the industry bounces back post-pandemic, the demand for pilots will be higher than ever,” she said. “Now is the time for students to get started on flight training, so they will be ready to enter the workforce as highly-trained pilots.”
Before Forsythe’s first solo flight, he had 12 hours flying in an airplane and five to six hours in the flight simulator.
“You don’t have to have any simulator time, but the weather prevented us from flying, so we would usually meet here and get some simulator time, so I am still getting training,” he said.
There are not a set number of hours needed before a student can fly solo, he said. It is up to the instructor on whether the student is ready.
Forsythe’s solo flight took place in early July at the Madisonville Regional Airport. He said his instructor, his parents and grandmother came out to watch.
“All of them stood off the taxiway,” he said.
A solo flight involves taking off, flying around the airport in a pattern, landing, going through a checklist and repeating it two more times. Forsythe said when he landed after the first time, his instructor met him, opened the door and asked how it went.
“He said he thought it looked good, which gave me a little confidence boost,” he said. “It was the first time I had landed by myself, and I did it successfully because we are still here.”
Now that Forsythe has completed his solo flight, he is preparing for his cross-country flight, which is 150 miles.
“I am excited to get back up by myself,” he said. “I know I can do it. It is just very nerve-racking to be in the air.”
Once he completes his cross-country flight, Forsythe has to complete a nighttime flight and nighttime cross-country trip before preparing for his check ride. A check ride is where a member of the FAA will come and ask Forsythe questions and take a ride in the plane with him.
“I will have to do ground reference maneuvers and show that I am knowledgeable of everything,” said Forsythe.
He said he has been blessed to train in a brand-new aircraft with state-of-the-art technology, which has made the process easier.
“A lot of people who train to be a pilot don’t have the opportunity to train in a really nice aircraft, and I am blessed to be able to do that,” he said.
