Living a life of public service distinguished June Laffoon Taylor. She was the daughter of the late Dexter and Carrie Coffman Laffoon, and a graduate of Earlington High School in 1939. From 1939 to 1941, she attended Murray State College, where the June Laffoon Taylor Collection is now housed.
Taylor was a well-known Democratic Party leader during the latter half of the twentieth century. She was a distant relative of Ruby Laffoon, who was governor of Kentucky from 1931-1935.
Taylor moved to Frankfort in 1941, where she worked for the Kentucky Department of Economic Security, Kentucky State Treasury and Kentucky State Democratic Headquarters. She served as assistant secretary of state from 1959 to 1962 and as secretary to the Young Democrats’ Club from 1961 to 1965.
Taylor worked on the gubernatorial campaigns of Edward T. Breathitt, Bert T. Combs and John Y. Brown. She was the executive secretary to Governor Breathitt and chief of staff to Governor Brown.
She spent more than 50 years working in state government. Taylor worked with 14 Kentucky governors. Her awards and positions were numerous.
Above all, she was a friend to Earlington. She loved her school, her church and the people of Hopkins County. Taylor was never too busy to assist any who asked for aid. She greeted all who arrived in Frankfort with her signature smile and warm hand of friendship.
Taylor was such a noted and beloved stateswoman of the commonwealth that upon her death in 2004, she was paid an unusual homage. At her funeral, Hopkins County’s Color Guard stood at attention as her casket passed before them. This procession was a tribute reserved for veterans and heads of state.
Taylor’s husband, Redwood Taylor, a decorated WW II veteran, stopped in front of the Guard, presenting a sad, solitary salute. A command was given to return the salute.
The passing of Taylor left a great void in the politics of the commonwealth and the hearts of Hopkins Countians.
Information provided by Judy B. Adkins’ 2012 edition of “Some Women of Note from Hopkins County, Kentucky” from the Historical Society of Hopkins County.
