A coal miner died Thursday afternoon after being found unconscious inside the Cardinal Mine between Manitou and Nebo, according to company a news release.
A statement from Warrior Coal General Manager Bill Adelman said the miner was discovered near a battery-powered scoop around 2:45 p.m. Adelman said co-workers took the man to the surface, but first responders
could not revive him. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m.
The name of the victim has not been released. Calls to the Hopkins County Coroner and Sheriff's Office Thursday night were not returned before deadline.
Adelman called the victim an employee of Warrior Coal. He said the company is investigating as are state and federal agencies.
Warrior Coal operates the Cardinal Mine on J.E. Ellis Road near Hanson.
Records posted online by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration indicate this is the fourth coal mining death in Kentucky this year.
The last death occurred in Muhlenberg County July 31. That death at the Paradise Mine is blamed on an igniting or explosion of gas or dust.
