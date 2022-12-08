One person was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Rosecreek Road and Nebo Road in Madisonville.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, David Brumfield, 70 of Madisonville, was attempting to turn left onto Nebo Road but his vision was obscured by his side mirror and he was unable to see an oncoming vehicle driven by Linda Hanks, 72 of Madisonville.
