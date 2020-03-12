Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Joseph D. Carter, 22, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Jenny A. Doolin-Coffman, 27, of Bowling Green was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Warren County.
• James E. Fairrow, 60, of Earlington was charged Monday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Tabitha F. Gant, 45, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• George C. Martin, 25, of White Plains was charged Tuesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Steven B. Matheny, 40, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Danielle N. Waters, 24, of Evansville was charged Tuesday as a fugitive from Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
