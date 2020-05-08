The effort to “flatten the curve” is working in Hopkins County. And one restaurant hopes that will mean an upturn in revenue.
“We laid off 75 folks,” said Mark Weakley, general manager of Oasis Southwest Grill.
The restaurant near Interstate 69 and Island Ford Road reopened for carryout orders Thursday. Weakley described the first three hours as “a little hectic,” with about 80 customers.
“Tonight should be insanely busy,” he said.
All Kentucky restaurants received good news from Gov. Andy Beshear late Thursday. He announced that they can reopen dining rooms at 33% capacity Friday, May 22. Unlimited outdoor seating will be permitted, as long as social distancing is practiced.
Oasis tried to offer carryout service when Beshear ordered all restaurant dining rooms closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But Weakley gave that up in early April.
“We didn’t feel like the community had a good handle on it,” Weakley said. “We were a hot spot.”
It was so concerning that when Weakley had a roundtable discussion with his staff, he found some employees were “afraid to come to work.”
But now things are different. The coronavirus counts were unchanged across Hopkins County Thursday. The Health Department still shows 212 confirmed cases, with 127 recovered patients and 24 deaths.
Only seven new positive cases were reported in Hopkins County during the first seven days of May. The first week of April had 45.
“The staff was feeling a little better,” Weakley said, which led to the decision to reopen Thursday with about 25 employees. Delivery service may resume next week.
“I’m running a heavier staff than we need to,” Weakley said, “to give people something to do.” That means lots of cleaning during the day.
Other restaurants that completely shut down have emerged as well. Mt. Fuji confirmed Thursday that it resumed to-go orders this week.
Elsewhere, Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson announced Thursday that his office will reopen to the public Monday. But he still encourages people to resolve issues without making a trip, either by phone or online.
“Fingerprinting services are still not available,” Sanderson said in a statement, “because there is no way to take the fingerprints while remaining socially distanced.”
All employees will wear masks, and visitors are encouraged to do so as well. But you’ll need to spend 20 seconds washing your hands somewhere else, because public restrooms will be closed.
In other developments Thursday related to COVID-19:
• First Care Clinic on North Main Street became a seven-day site for drive-through testing, at a cost which can vary. People can register for testing through the First Care Clinics website.
• the Health Department reported 61% of Hopkins County’s coronavirus patients are female. The percentage is slightly above 50% statewide.
• local tourism leaders said they have not been told what Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton will announce today about the Friday Night Live concert series. An aide says information will be shared during the Facebook Live briefing.
• Pennyrile Allied Community Services received a grant of $2,869,075 in federal coronavirus funds. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear said the money is “for relief of public transit agencies.” PACS serves Hopkins and eight other counties.
• Madisonville City Council Tourism Committee Chair Adam Townsend said next week’s scheduled board meeting has been canceled.
