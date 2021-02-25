Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Gordon Williams, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief.
Curtis May, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal trespass.
Dawn Allard, 37, of Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs, failure to appear and served a warrant for probation violation for misdemeanor offense.
