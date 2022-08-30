Students in Hopkins County Schools are being invited to take part in a worthwhile fundraiser beginning today.
At Browning Springs Middle School, Assistant Principal Michael Griffin will be set up this morning in the front lobby of BSMS to sell paper flags to help raise money for the 9/11 Heroes run taking place Sept. 10. The flags will cost $1 each and are available for purchase now through Friday, Sept. 9.
All Hopkins County schools have been invited and are encouraged to participate in this fundraiser. The school that sells the most flags and raises the most money will be recognized at the opening ceremony the night of the Heroes Run on Saturday, September 10, in Madisonville.
Students interested in taking part should ask at their school how to get involved, if they don’t already know.
“This is PRP’s second largest fundraiser every year,” Patrick Rudd Project Co-Founder, Kelly Forbes said. “Last year Central won the traveling trophy. Also last year, Hopkins County School students raised $6,098. “
Students are encouraged to decorate the flag and sign it, and make it their own. Upon completion all flags will be posted on the front office window for display. All flag sale proceeds will benefit our local Patrick Rudd Project in coordination with the local Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run.
“PRP could not be more proud of the youth in our community and their excitement to raise money for our local heroes in remembrance of SGT Rudd. Thanks to their efforts, our project continues to be able to award mini grants to our local first responders.”
