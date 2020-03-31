Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Brian K. Bourland, 37, of Hanson was charged Friday with possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of an open container in a vehicle and failed/improper signal.
• Ashley N. Carter, 27, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence and license to be in possession.
Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following report Monday:
• Harold J. Anthony, 35, of Smyrna, Tennessee was charged Sunday with first degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving under the influence on a suspended license, operating a vehicle under the influence, no registration plate, no registration receipt, failure to maintain required insurance and failure to wear seat belt.
