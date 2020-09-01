School in much of Hopkins County has been back in session for several days in a non-traditional manner, but most local students will be entering their classrooms for the first time next week.
Hopkins County Schools will hold soft openings starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. According to one principal, the openings are a student orientation for how the in-person instruction will look this year.
“We want to give our students an opportunity to practice all the safety measures the district and the schools have worked on this summer,” said Jan Richey, South Hopkins Middle School’s principal.
They’ll be going over transitions from classes and lunches, and will even address bathroom protocols. Richey said they had created schedules so that transition periods will be staggered to allow proper social distancing.
Jesse Stuart Elementary School Principal Brandon McClain said they’re going to use the time to help students acclimate to the new normal.
“With everything going on, we’ve got to find comfort in what we’re doing,” he said. “Kids learn best when they feel safe in their surroundings. We want it to be an opportunity where they can come in, take their masks off and connect, and listen to what the kids have to say.”
McClain said the students need to be heard and that the soft openings will allow for an open dialogue between students and teachers.
Each school in the district will start its soft opening at 8 a.m. and go until 10:30 a.m. According to Richey, doors will open for her school at 7:30 a.m.
At each elementary school in the district, students in 1st, 3rd, and 5th grades and also in the hybrid group “A,” students with last names starting with “A” through “K” will meet Tuesday, Sept. 8. Group “A’ ” kindergarten, 2nd, and 4th-grade students will meet Wednesday, Sept. 9. Thursday, Sept. 10, students in 1st, 3rd, and 5th grades in Group “B,” with last names starting with “L” through “Z” will meet. According to the district, Group “B” kindergarten, 2nd and 4th-grade students will meet Friday, Sept. 11.
Middle Schools Students in 6th grade will meet Tuesday, Sept. 8, Wednesday is for 7th-grade and 8th-graders will attend the soft opening Thursday.
As West Hopkins is a hybrid elementary and middle school, they’ll have students in Group “A” from 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th-grade meet on Tuesday. Wednesday, Sept. 12, Group “A” Kindergarten, 2nd, 4th, 7th and 8th. Thursday, Sept. 10 Group “B” students from 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th would meet. Friday Group “B” kindergarten, 2nd, 4th,7th and 8th-grader will go to their school’s soft openings.
Hopkins County Central will host their Group “A” juniors and seniors on Tuesday, their Group “B” juniors and seniors on Wednesday. Freshman and sophomores from Group “A” will meet Thursday, while Group “B” freshman and sophomore will gather Friday, Sept. 11.
At Madisonville North Hopkins High School, seniors will meet Tuesday, Sept. 8, juniors, Sept. 9, sophomores, Sept. 10 and freshman Sept. 11.
Busses will run their routes, and schools have asked that all those dropping students off from car-rider lines to be present for their rider numbers.
Richey said they are going to practice how to enter their gym, get their temperatures checked. They’ll go over how to get to their classrooms in the mornings and discuss what dismissal will look like.
“Teachers will be sharing information about safety protocols within their classroom,” she said. “I think it’s going to be very important for the students to get a chance to finally meet in-person. It’ll give the students a wonderful opportunity to learn all of our new procedures that they’re going to have to follow for us to return and remain open safely.”
In other school news, the Hopkins County School district has begun a homework hotline to help students and families. If your child needs help, call 270-452-2619, this service is available from 5 to 8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday each week.
The district received a $1,000 donation from the local chapter of WoodmenLife Insurance to help students’ needs. Chapter President Grant Rogers said they also donated $500 to Dawson Springs Independent School System.
“It’s good for us to know that we’re giving to the school systems locally, they are the future of our communities,” he said. “Kids are hungry, kids go without and kids struggle. If this can help put some food in a kit’s mouth or some educational resources that the kid wouldn’t otherwise had, that’s what it’s all about.
As a not-for-profit life insurance company, they strive to put money back into the community, Rogers said.
