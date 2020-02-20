“The matrix” is not simply a science-fiction movie anymore. It’s become a guide for law enforcement officers in Hopkins County.
Madisonville Police have adopted a matrix for officers to follow in deciding whether to pursue suspects. It follows a protocol for chases that the Hopkins County Sheriff developed three years ago.
A bill in the Kentucky General Assembly would require all law enforcement agencies to develop a written policy on pursuits by the start of 2021.
The Messenger has obtained the Hopkins County Sheriff Office’s current 14-page pursuit policy. It rates what a deputy should do based on five “degrees of seriousness.”
“We have a decision threshold, based on low risk, moderate risk, high risk to the public,” Sheriff Matt Sanderson said.
Deputies are told not to chase suspects over “minor infractions” such as speeding, except to get vital information such as a license plate and the model of a vehicle. But violent felonies where there is an “imminent threat” to someone’s life are different.
“In 2017, we redid our entire policy and procedure manual,” Sanderson said. It led to Hopkins County being accredited by the Kentucky Chiefs Association.
Sanderson added that his department has a training deputy who refreshes fellow deputies in policies each year.
“There’s a different circumstance between a pursuit at 12 noon and one at 2 a.m.,” said Major Charles Young, who helps with the training.
Madisonville Police Major Andrew Rush said Chief Chris Taylor issued a directive last August that changed to the matrix format for evaluating chases. Before that, pursuits were largely a matter of officer discretion.
“It depends a lot on awareness of your conditions, and where you’re going,” Rush said. For instance, wet weather or a school zone could lead to a pursuit being called off.
“There are no repercussions to calling off a pursuit,” Rush said. “We’d rather take that kind of action to avoid the loss of life or property.”
Trooper Rob Austin with the Kentucky State Police said his agency also has a written pursuit policy.
“I think a majority of local agencies have one,” Austin said Tuesday.
While police chases may be common in action movies, Austin said the KSP isn’t involved with them very often. The Post 2 area, which includes Hopkins and six surrounding counties, had 16 last year.
“We may not even have one for a month,” Austin said, “then have one or two in a week.”
Rush believes the bill in Frankfort was inspired by a Kentucky Supreme Court decision last September.
The justices ruled that juries can determine whether pursuing officers are a “substantial factor” in causing injuries to third parties.
The case from Scott County involved two people who died in a head-on collision with a suspect in January 2014. The crash happened seconds after a deputy sheriff suspended a high-speed chase.
The Supreme Court ruling noted that between 1996 and 2015, about one person per day in the U.S. died in crashes resulting from law enforcement pursuits.
As of Wednesday, the bill was still under study by a House committee.
